Press enter to Skip the Main Nav
Take Aim at Your Future
Take Aim at Your Future

Recruitment Events

Do you love great food, a thrilling game and a buzzing atmosphere? At Topgolf, we take the best aspects of all three to create an experience you simply cannot find anywhere else. Start your career search today!

Recruitment Events

For Front of House (Servers / Bartenders / Bussers / Food & Beverage Runners) and Guest Services hourly positions, attend one our our upcoming Recruitment Events!

What is a Recruitment Event?

  • We consider our applicants with great care. We recognize that real potential and a genuine passion for delivering terrific guest service are the key ingredients that enable us to grow our successful Topgolf team.
  • We are always searching for confident individuals who possess that star quality. We are seeking dazzling people who are keen to share their ideas, inspire others and go above and beyond, approaching every task with energy and pride. At Topgolf, we embrace creativity. Associates are encouraged to voice their opinions and invent new ways to “wow” our guests by delivering a memorable personal experience. Passion and enthusiasm are crucial attributes belonging to Topgolf Associates.
  • Smiles and a positive approach to helping others are just as important.

Our goal is to wow all of our guests so they can’t wait to tell their friends about us. To do that, our team must ensure that every guest has fun. If these traits sound familiar to you, and our mission inspires you, then we would love to hear from you.

Topgolf A Whole New Way to Play Click to Play

A Whole New Way to Play

See why Topgolf is the best place to go, day or night, to have fun with friends, family or co-workers.

Topgolf Top 100 Places to Work Click to Play

Top 100 Places to Work

Topgolf ranks as number 20 among the list of large companies to work for by The Dallas Morning News.

Topgolf Events Click to Play

Events at Topgolf

Experience what millions of other lucky partygoers have and book your next event at Topgolf!

Topgolf San Antonio Grand Opening Party Click to Play

San Antonio Grand Opening Party

All the stars came out on Jan. 29 to celebrate the opening of Topgolf's 13th location in San Antonio, TX.

Topgolf Red Bull Skydives Into Topgolf Click to Play

Red Bull Skydives Into Topgolf

See the amazing aerial views of Topgolf Scottsdale at Riverwalk during the grand opening party!

Topgolf Green Tie Gala Click to Play

Green Tie Gala

Highlights from the inaugural Green Tie Gala co-hosted by Golf Digest and Topgolf.

Topgolf Atlanta 360° Tour

Atlanta 360° Tour

Navigate your way through Topgolf's second Georgia location in Midtown Atlanta.

Are you tired of the same ‘ole superficial job interview experience? Ditch your dress-up clothes and your pre-rehearsed answers, and attend a Topgolf recruitment event!

Topgolf’s recruitment events put our phenomenal culture of fun and energy on center stage. We feature a variety of unique experiences including group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one conversations with our site leadership teams, and more. We promise it’s not like any interview you’ve ever been to! Topgolf offers great pay in a fun, high-energy, high volume entertainment environment.